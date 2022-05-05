Blood Harmony, featuring music of The Staves, announces casting

Casting has been announced for Blood Harmony, a new play featuring songs by The Staves.

Matthew Bulgo (Last Christmas), Jonnie Riordan (Toast,) and Jess Williams (The Ocean at the End of the Lane) have crafted the piece, inspired by The Staves' most recent album "Good Woman", with new arrangements by Kate Marlais (Enter Achilles).

The world premiere production will open at The Lowry from 10 to 18 June, then tour to The Dukes in Lancaster from 24 to 25 June and then complete the first stage of its tour at the Lawrence Batley Theatre from 28 June to 2 July. A second tour will take place in 2023.

It is co-produced by ThickSkin, partnered with the Lawrence Batley Theatre, with a cast featuring Eve de Leon Allen (The House With Chicken Legs ) as Chloe, Keshini Misha (The House With Chicken Legs) as Maia, and Philippa Hogg (Peter Pan) as Anna.

Marlais is also the musical director for the show, which features design by Hayley Grindle, sound design by Charlotte Barber, and lighting design by Charly Dunford.

The tale follows a fractured trio of sisters, pulled back together with news that turns their worlds upside down.