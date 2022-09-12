Kinky Boots review – a new revival of the beloved musical puts its best foot forwards

It's been seven years since Kinky Boots first found its footing on British shores, with a sparkling West End run that lasted for a sturdy three years. Now this beloved musical, set in Northampton and based on the 2005 film of the same name, finally gets its professional regional premiere thanks to this exciting actor-musician co-production between the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and Queens Theatre, Hornchurch.

After his father unexpectedly passes, Charlie Price (Matt Corner) is left with his fathers failing shoe factory, Price and Son. Just as he is questioning how to save the factory and protect the jobs of the people he grew up with, he meets Lola (Keanu Adolphus Johnson), a cabaret performer and drag queen who inspires Charlie's new ‘niche market'. The pair soon form an unlikely partnership, as they work together to produce a range of high-heeled ‘kinky' boots in a bid to save the business - and along the way the duo discover that they are not as different as they first think.

Given its previous incarnations and longevity, Kinky Boots is a strong title for both regional theatres to have sunk their teeth into. Avid fans of the show will take great joy in seeking the changes and fresh adaptation, while those discovering the show for the first time are sure to walk away won-over by the glitz, glamour and heart of this story.

The cast

© Mike Kwasniak

The production and its narrative stomp through at a steady pace and holds a lot of charm and charisma. What set and costume designer Amanda Stoodley has achieved for the compact scale is impressive, though at first glance the set seems a little dreary, and that there was room for a little more texture and vibrancy to it. However, video designer Daniel Denton creates background visuals that later lift and compliment the set – the finale set being the sure-fire winner. The costumes for Lola and the Angels are bright and fun, and of course the iconic postbox red latex boots are unforgettable!

Cyndi Lauper's score was performed brilliantly by the troupe of talented actor-musicians, honouring the essence of the original, whilst injecting a freshness into it. The musicians were often tucked to the back of the set, which felt a bit of a shame as New Wolsey audiences love their integration into the scenes and it probably would have helped flesh out the ensemble. This, indeed, was probably my main irk with the show, simply due to the fact at times the stage felt bare with the small number of performers, most notably in the factory scenes. We all have an imagination and the intentions of the direction and narrative remain clear, but there were a handful of moments where it just got a little lost.

Matt Corner's take on Charlie was clear-cut and strong, with a slightly awkward charm about him. His take on "Soul of a Man" was a stand-out, given his impressive vocals. Opposite was Keanu Adolphus Johnson as Lola, who gave brilliant performances with "Land of Lola" and "Not My Father's Son" and brought a humorous Essex twang and sass to the character - but at times it felt there could have been a sprinkle more of the sass and punch in the delivery. Aruhan Galieva supports as Lauren, and she brings another stand-out moment with her hilarious rendition of" The History of Wrong Guys" as well as a sharp chaotic wit. The four angels are all equally fabulous, and have clearly been inspired by the rise of Drag Race and pop culture of the last decade which provided an energetic lift to the show. The limited ensemble work hard.

Director Tim Jackson has done an excellent job of making all the appropriate amends needed for a regional premiere of Kinky Boots, and while there are moments that lack a little oomph, it eventually does tick all the boxes. By the end, it's easy to forget the perils of the outside world and get lost in the uplifting music and message of just freely being yourself. Rest assured, Kinky Boots is a fantastically feel-good time.