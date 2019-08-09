Young Vic stages event in memory of Toni Morrison

Young Vic artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah has announced an event celebrating the life of American author Toni Morrison, who died Monday 5 August.

Remembering Toni Morrison – Shared Readings in Celebration of Toni Morrison's Life and Work will take place on 5 September at 6.30pm. Tickets are free.

According to the venue, "The evening will be a moment to listen to and to celebrate the words of this remarkable woman – one of the most influential and important writers of her generation."

For those who would prefer not to read aloud, there will be readers present to share audience members' chosen passages on their behalf.

Morrison was a Nobel Prize-winning author whose works included The Bluest Eye, Song of Solomon and the Beloved trilogy.

Tickets available via the Young Vic website from midday on 13 August.