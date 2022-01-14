Young Vic reveals full cast for The Collaboration, starring Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope

Casting is now set for the Young Vic's upcoming world premiere of The Collaboration, written by Anthony McCarten and helmed by artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah.

The show is part of the venue's previously announced spring 2022 season, which also features the award-winning Broadway production of Oklahoma!.

Joining Paul Bettany (WandaVision) as Andy Warhol and two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Pope (Hollywood) as Jean-Michel Basquiat will be Sofia Barclay and Alec Newman.

The piece, set in 1984 New York, will explore the complex and captivating relationship between the two iconic artists at a time when Warhol's star is falling and Basquiat's is rising to the pinnacle of the art world.

The creative team includes composer Ayanna Witter-Johnson, set and costume designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Emma Laxton, projection designer Duncan McLean, DJ/VJ Xana, casting director Isabella Odoffin CDG, and assistant director and production dramturg Olivia Nwabali.

The Collaboration will run from 16 February to 2 April in the Main House.



