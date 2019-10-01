You Stupid Darkness! Sam Steiner play will come to Southwark Playhouse with Paines Plough

Paines Plough have announced a transfer of Sam Steiner's You Stupid Darkness! to Southwark Playhouse and a one-off event at the Criterion Theatre to celebrate their digital project, Come To Where I'm From.

Sam Steiner's You Stupid Darkness! will run at Southwark Playhouse from 16 January – 22 February, with an opening night on 20 January. A play about the struggle for optimism and community amid the chaos of a collapsing world, the show opened with co-producer Theatre Royal Plymouth earlier this year. The production was directed by Grieve, with design by Amy Cook, sound by Dominic Kennedy, lighting by Peter Small, movement direction by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and assistant direction by Freddie Crossley.

On 18 November, the Criterion Theatre will host a celebration of Paines Plough's nationwide live and digital project, Come To Where I'm From. Since 2010, the project has included over 160 playwrights from across the country write about the places they call home. Each play is performed for one-night only and it then becomes part of the free smartphone app, which features work from Alice Birch, Mike Bartlett, Roy Williams, Vinay Patel and Lizzie Nunnery.

The evening will feature playwrights James Graham, Dennis Kelly, April De Angelis, Simon Stephens, Roy Williams, Zia Ahmed and Chloë Moss all performing their own plays, with more names to be announced.

New artistic directors Charlotte Bennett and Katie Posner are set to announce their inaugural Paines Plough season on 4 October.