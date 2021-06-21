Wonderful Town musical revival: first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been revealed for Wonderful Town, the classic Leonard Bernstein musical which is being revived at Opera Holland Park this summer.

Siubhan Harrison, Louise Dearman and company

© Danny Kaan

The show centres on sisters Ruth and Eileen Sherwood as they arrive in 1930s New York and are thrown into a world of madcap adventures, zany characters and endless possibilities.

The company

© Danny Kaan

Wonderful Town first premiered in New York in 1953 where it won five Tony Awards including Best Musical. It has a book by Joseph Fields and Jerome Chodorov, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Leading the piece are Louise Dearman (Ruth) and Siubhan Harrison (Eileen), joined by Ashley Daniels (Appopolous), Roger Dipper (Frank Lippencott), Tamsin Dowsett (Mrs Wade), Gregory Haney (Speedy Valentine), Emma Harrold (Helen), Jason Kajdi (Officer Lonigan), Alex Lodge (Chick Clark), Ako Mitchell (Bob Baker), Billy Nevers (The Wreck), Jade Albertsen and Giles Surridge.

The production is directed by Alastair Knights, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, musical direction by Alex Parker and orchestrations by Jason Carr.

Wonderful Town is produced by Quick Fantastic in association with Opera Holland Park.

Jason Kajdi, Billy Nevers, Natasha Leaver, Gregory Haney and Robson Broad

© Danny Kaan

Emma Harrold and Tamsin Dowsett

© Danny Kaan

Louise Dearman and Ako Mitchell

© Danny Kaan

Alex Lodge, Gregory Hainey and Louise Dearman

© Danny Kaan

Company

© Danny Kaan

Louise Dearman and Suibhan Harrison

© Danny Kaan

It runs for a strictly limited season from 1 to 4 July 2021.