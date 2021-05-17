WhatsOnStage to reveal the next JMK Award winner this evening

The winner of this year's JMK Trust prize will be revealed at 6pm today – with the announcement being streamed via WhatsOnStage.

The annual prize, celebrating directors and designers with exciting creative visions, is working alongside the Orange Tree Theatre in south London following the successful run of Little Baby Jesus, directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, in 2019.

The prize was established in memory of James Menzies-Kitchin, a young theatre director who died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 28, to encourage others to fulfil their potential as he had promised to do.

This year's finalists are:

Director Emily Aboud, designer Natalie Pryce – Rum and Coca Cola by Mustapha Matura

Director Emerald Crankson, designer Zoë Hurwitz – Mules by Winsome Pinnock

Director Matt Harrison, designer Camilla Clarke – Tom Fool by Franz Xaver Kroetz

Director Becky Hope-Palmer, designer Luke W Robson – When I was a girl I used to scream and shout by Sharman Macdonald

Director Ed Madden, designer Grace Smart – Peggy Pickett Sees the Face of God by Roland Schimmelpfennig

Director Rafaella Marcus, designer Anna Reid – Peggy Pickett Sees the Face of God by Roland Schimmelpfennig

Director Katherine Nesbitt, designer Rose Montgomery – Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. by Alice Birch

Director Diane Page, designer Niall McKeever – Statements After An Arrest under the Immorality Act by Athol Fugard

Tune back in here at 6pm to find out who has won!