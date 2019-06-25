WhatsOnStage is hiring!

We're hiring!

WhatsOnStage is sad to announce that Daisy Bowie-Sell, Managing Editor, is leaving the company in July to work as Digital Editor for Gardens Illustrated.

However, we are delighted that Alex Wood, current Assistant Editor, has been appointed to the position of Editor.

Now, we are looking for a Contributing Editor to join the team. The job description is below. To apply, please send a CV and covering letter, with expected remuneration to [email protected] by 5pm on Friday 5 July 2019.