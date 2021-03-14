WhatsOnStage Awards virtual red carpet to take place tonight

A virtual red carpet will be taking place on WhatsOnStage's Instagram channel tonight!

Featuring a variety of stage stars alongside producer and Turbine Theatre artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills, the event will begin at 6pm, before the streamed Awards kick off an hour later via stream.theatre.

There's still time to get tickets for tonight's show – you can buy them here.

Appearing in the event will be the Awards' wonderful hosts Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson, alongside Lucie Jones, Aimie Atkinson, Hiba Elchikhe and Jodie Steele.

The streamed pre-show event will be taking place via Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/whatsonstage