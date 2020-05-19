West End stars sing original song "We're Unstoppable" to mark Mental Health Awareness Week

A brand new song, "We're Unstoppable", has been created by Rhiannon Neads, Sally O'Leary and James Taylor to raise awareness around mental health during lockdowns.

Appearing in the song are Marisha Wallace (Waitress, Dreamgirls), Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress, Sound of Music Live), Kayleigh McKnight (Hugh Jackman World Tour, Tina The Musical), Claire O'Leary (Les Misérables) and a choir of 28 recent graduates, whose studies have been cut short, or projects cancelled.

The song is raising funds for "Mind" and "Pieta". You can find out more here.