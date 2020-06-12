West End stars sing "Flat 15B" from new musical Halls

A number of West End stars came together to champion new musical Halls.

Penned by George Stroud and Jennifer Harrison, the musical follows eight first year university students who are living in the same halls of residence in University. You can watch a brand new number from the show, "Flat 15B", now.

The musical is expected to have its on-stage premiere in 2021, with Stroud and Harrison committing to cast two new graduates in the production to champion new talent. Further details are to be announced.

The "15B" rendition stars Grace Mouat (& Juliet, SIX), Millie O'Connell (Be More Chill, SIX), Olivia Moore (Waitress, Heathers), Tarinn Callender (Hamilton, Come From Away), Cameron Burt (Mamma Mia!), Sophie Isaacs (Heathers, SIX) and Alex Thomas-Smith (Bat Out of Hell, Dear Evan Hansen), as well as new graduate Matteo Johnson.

The video has musical supervision and orchestration by Richard Morris, with graphic and video design by Andrew Exeter, motion graphics and video production by Sam Diaz and mixing by Paul Pritchard at Abbey Road Studios.

Watch "Flat 15B" here: