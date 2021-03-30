Video: West End stars record charity single 'Precious Life' for WWF

A host of West End stars have joined forces on a new charity single in aid of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Organised by musical director James Church, the song, "Precious Life", is described as "a cry for help on behalf of all sea creatures".

The song is the finale of the 1991 musical Ocean World by Peter Rose and Anne Conlon. It was originally narrated by Sir David Attenborough and broadcast as part of Channel 4's Fragile Earth series.

The cast of the recording features Rosemary Ashe, Leon Berger, Graham Bickley, Helena Blackman, Sophie-Louise Dann, Martin Dickinson, Helen Goldwyn, Leanne Jones, Maria Kesselman, Jackie Marks, Jessica Martin, Martin Milnes, Nadim Naaman, Margaret Preece, Issy van Randwyck, Charlie Stemp, Ben Stock and Rebecca Thornhill.

The company, who are supported by a 16-piece orchestra, recorded their parts remotely from their own homes.

The cast also includes Jay Baek, Dominic Brewer, Anna Brook-Mitchell, Nikki Gerrard, Clint Lesch, Dominic Mattos, Verity Quade, Jane Quinn, and Meghan Rayner.

