Watch West End stars sing a gender-switched "My Shot" from Hamilton

Five musical stars came together to sing "My Shot" from Hamilton.

Miriam-Teak Lee, Jocasta Almgill, Melanie La Barrie, Genesis Lynea and Gabriela Garcia sang the hit number from the iconic award-winning musical, which continues to wow audiences across the world.

The video has been created by The Musical Alphabet, which has been providing a musical number for consecutive letters of the alphabet since lockdowns began.

Hamilton is being released on Disney+ in July, after being filmed with the original Broadway cast.

Watch "My Shot" here: