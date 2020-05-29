Watch West End stars sing a gender-switched "My Shot" from Hamilton
Stars from Six, & Juliet and more came together
Five musical stars came together to sing "My Shot" from Hamilton.
Miriam-Teak Lee, Jocasta Almgill, Melanie La Barrie, Genesis Lynea and Gabriela Garcia sang the hit number from the iconic award-winning musical, which continues to wow audiences across the world.
The video has been created by The Musical Alphabet, which has been providing a musical number for consecutive letters of the alphabet since lockdowns began.
Hamilton is being released on Disney+ in July, after being filmed with the original Broadway cast.
Watch "My Shot" here:
