West End performers and new graduates to unite for streamed charity concert

A new online concert will raise funds for a series of charities – Make A Wish Foundation, Acting For Others, Stop Hate UK and Lebanon Red Cross.

Rayneau said today: "We are so excited to bring theatre fans a spectacular evening of song, presenting some of the West End's brightest stars alongside up-and-coming young talents. The idea for this came to us following the success of our recent "Spotlight on the Future" web duet series, featuring many of the same performers. Getting to expand this into a full-length concert – all for some brilliant charity causes – is absolutely fantastic. Please get a ticket, tune in and enjoy the show!"

Appearing in the musical concert are performers from the likes of Mamma Mia!, Wicked, Six, Spring Awakening, Kinky Boots and more. A full list is available below.

The creative team features creator and producer Louis Rayneau, with musical director and keyboardist Ed Court and technical director Kieran Powell, while the event is hosted by Britain's Got Talent's Michael Auger and Charlotte Jaconelli.

Hair and makeup are by Lisa Antonelli and Paige Donaldson, artwork design by Craig Anthony Kelly, additional choreography by Rosie Napper, additional arrangements by Adam Hoskins, assistance by Josh Harrison Yellop and Benjamin Dwyer. The band features guitarist Amy Shaw, bassist Kat Bax and drummer David Talisman.

The concert will be streamed online from 6 to 9 November.





The line-up:

Steph Parry (MAMMA MIA!, Wicked, 42nd Street)

Jodi Bird (Urdang Graduate)

Genevieve Nicole (Chicago, Pippin, The Producers, A Chorus Line, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels)

Alice Croft (ArtsEd Graduate)

Carl Man (Wicked, We Will Rock You)

Carla Balls (Bird College Graduate)

Hannah Grace Lawson (Les Misérables, Hairspray)

Sam Walter (Royal Academy of Music Graduate)

Nikita Johal (Spring Awakening, Children of Eden)

Liam Gartland (GSA Graduate)

Jade Davies (West Side Story, Les Misérables, Sister Act)

Cassie McCluskey (Mountview Graduate)

Maria Coyne (Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera)

Georgia Lennon (Laine Theatre Arts Graduate)

Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing Winner, Flashdance, The Rocky Horror Picture Show)

Andrew Ewart (Mountview Graduate)

Luke Street (Jersey Boys, Gypsy)

Katie Burton (Masters Performing Arts Graduate)

Danielle Steers (Bat out of Hell, SIX)

Rosemary Bashford (The MTA Graduate)

Natalie Paris (SIX)

Aoife Kenny (Laine Theatre Arts Graduate)

Lucinda Lawrence (9 to 5, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Millie Cranston (Trinity Laban Graduate)

Nicholas Mclean (Wicked, Avenue Q)

Amelia Atherton (PPA Graduate)

Jason Leigh Winter (Frozen, Wicked, Kinky Boots)

Freya Humberstone (LSMT Graduate)

Lauren Drew (SIX, Heathers, Ghost)

Kyle Birch (London College of Music Graduate)

Luke McCall (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables)

Lewis Cudmore (Laine Theatre Arts Graduate)

Michael Pickering (Joseph and his Technicolor Dreamcoat, Starlight Express)

Zak Marx (Emil Dale Graduate)