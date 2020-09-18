West End performers to appear in online "Night Caps" series of talks and concerts

A new series from The Theatre Cafe will see West End performers present intimate conversations and performances online.

Hosted by The Turbine Theatre's artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills, the series of "Night Caps" will be live-streamed from 25 September.

Appearing in each of the weekly concerts at 8pm will be Hamilton's Cleve September (kicking things off for the first episode) will be Jodie Steele (Heathers, Six) on 1 October, T'Shan Williams (Heathers, The Color Purple) on 8 October, Evie Rose Lane (Footloose) 15 October, Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman) on 22 October and Jordan Luke Gage (Bat Out Of Hell, & Juliet) on 29 October.

Tickets are on sale now via The Theatre Cafe, with each episode featuring piano accompaniment from Lee Freeman.