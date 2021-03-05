West End musical drive-in concerts will return from April

The West End musical drive-in will return from April, it has been announced.

Playing at the Troubadour Meridian Water (in north London) from 17 April to 29 May, the show will see a plethora of stage stars sing live in front of audiences safely sat in their vehicles.

Co-producer Chris Steward said today: "We are delighted to announce our reopening in line with the government's roadmap. We will once again be one of the first live performance events to reopen and we can't wait to celebrate the joy of musicals with theatre fans again."

The line-up for the concerts is to be revealed – contact free-delivery for food and drink will be made available for spectators.

Watch a clip from last year's concerts: