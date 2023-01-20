West End Live sets 2023 return dates

West End Live will return in 2023.

Running in June, the weekend sees a variety of iconic shows performed for free in front of uber-fans in Trafalgar Square. Read a write-up from 2022's event here.

This year, it will play over the weekend of 17 and 18 June 2023. Line-up, presenters and more are to be revealed – so watch this space over the coming months!

Shows that have taken part in the past have included Six, Heathers, Les Misérables and more.