WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Theatre News

West End stars to give live performances and dance classes as part of new Theatre Cafe programme

The project is entitled "The Interval Act"

Luke Bayer and Siobhan Dillon
© Right: Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The Theatre Café has launched a brand new initiative to bring West End performers to those in lockdown.

Featuring both performances and dance workshops, the scheme will launch on Monday 1 June with Luke Bayer (Soho Cinders) performing a solo concert.

After that, Jon Reynolds (9 to 5) will perform a dance workshop on 5 June, with Siobhan Dillon (Sunset Boulevard) performing live on 8 June and Cherelle Jay (Six) hosting a second dance workshop on 12 June. More acts are to be revealed.

The live streams will cost £5, with the money going to the artist, the Theatre Café and to industry charity, Acting for Others.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...