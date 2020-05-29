West End stars to give live performances and dance classes as part of new Theatre Cafe programme

The Theatre Café has launched a brand new initiative to bring West End performers to those in lockdown.

Featuring both performances and dance workshops, the scheme will launch on Monday 1 June with Luke Bayer (Soho Cinders) performing a solo concert.

After that, Jon Reynolds (9 to 5) will perform a dance workshop on 5 June, with Siobhan Dillon (Sunset Boulevard) performing live on 8 June and Cherelle Jay (Six) hosting a second dance workshop on 12 June. More acts are to be revealed.

The live streams will cost £5, with the money going to the artist, the Theatre Café and to industry charity, Acting for Others.