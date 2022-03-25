West End Live announces 2022 dates

West End Live will return in 2022.

Running in June, the weekend sees a variety of iconic shows performed for free in front of uber-fans in Trafalgar Square.

See photos from 2021's event here.

This year, it will play over the weekend of 25 and 26 June 2022. Line-up, presenters and more are to be revealed – so watch this space for more!

Eleanor Lloyd, president of organisers Society of London Theatre, said: "We are delighted to be working with Westminster again to produce West End Live, a spectacular display of the unparalleled talent on our stages. Each year, everyone involved in West End Live - including the incredible performers onstage - feels immensely privileged to be part of such a unique event, bringing audiences together with the shows they love, thanking theatre fans and welcoming new ones.

"We are also very grateful for the support of Sky VIP, who return as a key partner for 2022 and have a long history as dedicated champions of theatre and the arts - I want to thank them for helping to make this year's event possible."