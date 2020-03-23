West End Live 2020 has been postponed

The 2020 West End Live has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has been announced.

The event was due to take place on 20 and 21 June this year, but will now be pushed back. The show has promised on social media that "we look forward to being back bigger and better than ever before and as soon as we have dates to announced, you will be the first to know".

To our wonderful #WestEndLIVE audience.

"We look forward to being back bigger and better than ever before and as soon as we have dates to announce, you'll be the first to know." Read the full statementhttps://t.co/FuJsiKJWGU pic.twitter.com/x1tzNortyn — West End LIVE (@WestEndLIVE) March 23, 2020

Previous performers at West End Live include the casts of Waitress, Six, The Phantom of the Opera and more. Last year, crowds came out in force to celebrate the shows and to listen to their favourite songs in the open air.