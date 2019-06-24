West End Live 2019 best moments

West End Live took place over the weekend, with performances from Lucie Jones in Waitress, Falsettos, Disney's Aladdin, Wicked, Everybody's Talking About Jamie and many many more. Here are a few of the highlights. What were your favourite moments? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook.

Les Miserables flew the flag

Wow what a day, we are still reeling from all of the joy and fantastic performances. Same time tomorrow!@lesmisofficial pic.twitter.com/bhDS3UTG4N — West End LIVE (@WestEndLIVE) June 22, 2019





BalletBoyz in a box

Nobody keeps the @BalletBoyz inside a box...beautifully spectacular dancing from this #WestEndLIVE debut show! pic.twitter.com/QLYLdgx6GV — West End LIVE (@WestEndLIVE) June 23, 2019





Lucie Jones singing "She Used to be Mine"

Thank you to @luciejones1 who produced the BEST version of ‘She used to be mine' that I've heard yet. In all of the times I've seen this song sung live (in and out of the show), this performance today stood out a mile for me. Absolute superstar pic.twitter.com/N0R7VtNtpf — Kelly (@KellyPhilps) June 22, 2019





Come From Away blew us away

Thank you to everyone who joined us for our first @WestEndLIVE today! Here's to many more!



We're honoured to call the West End our home and to share it with so many talented people.#WestEndLIVE pic.twitter.com/RmerxI3ekB — ComeFromAwayUK (@ComeFromAwayUK) June 22, 2019





Wicked witches unite!

As THE FIRST FEMALE AMERICAN CAPTAIN IN HISTORY told us lately, ‘Everyone deserves the chance to fly!'



And we couldn't agree more! Right Beverley?! #WestEndLIVE pic.twitter.com/on3s0gx2vN — ComeFromAwayUK (@ComeFromAwayUK) June 22, 2019





David Hunter and Lucie Jones got rid of the mics

david said fuck them mic's pic.twitter.com/shaIIlEPVM — matt (@bxnterson) June 23, 2019





The Glitter of On Your Feet

We're feeling the rhythm in our feet @OnYourFeetUk pic.twitter.com/YoOna1M7DL — West End LIVE (@WestEndLIVE) June 23, 2019





Queens!