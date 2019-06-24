WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Features

West End Live 2019 best moments

Watch Lucie Jones and more beguile the crowds at West End Live

The crowds at West End Live
© Leo Cinicolo

West End Live took place over the weekend, with performances from Lucie Jones in Waitress, Falsettos, Disney's Aladdin, Wicked, Everybody's Talking About Jamie and many many more. Here are a few of the highlights. What were your favourite moments? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook.

Les Miserables flew the flag


BalletBoyz in a box


Lucie Jones singing "She Used to be Mine"


Come From Away blew us away


Wicked witches unite!


David Hunter and Lucie Jones got rid of the mics


The Glitter of On Your Feet


Queens!

Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...