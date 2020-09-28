Watch the West End Hairspray cast appear live on Britain's Got Talent

Watch the Hairspray cast appear live in action, as shown on Britain's Got Talent over the weekend.

The performance gave audiences a chance to see the West End cast live before they take to the stage next year.

Originally scheduled to open in April 2020 and then initially moved to September, the piece will now begin performances on 22 April 2021 for a 19-week run.

The piece is set to star Michael Ball and Paul Merton, with Ball reprising his award-winning role as Edna Turnblad and Merton making his West End musical debut as Wilbur Turnblad. They will be joined by a cast including Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle, Jonny Amies as Link Larkin and Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle.

Hairspray the Musical is based on the 1988 film of the same name, which starred Divine and Ricki Lake. It originally opened in 2002 on Broadway and won eight Tony Awards, with songs such as "You Can't Stop the Beat", "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "Good Morning Baltimore". The original London production in 2008 won four Olivier Awards.

Jack O'Brien will direct, with book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.

The cast will be performing on Saturday 27 September from 8pm.

You can watch performance clips below: