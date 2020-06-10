New series will feature concerts recorded live by West End stars and creatives from postponed shows

A brand new series will feature pre-recorded concerts performed by West End stars and filmed with a live, socially distanced band.

Each episode will feature songs sung in a West End venue, as well as interviews with creatives from four new musicals that have been postponed due to the pandemic.

Appearing in the series will be Dougie Carter (Les Misérables), Aaron Lee Lambert (Hamilton), Steph Parry (Mamma Mia!) and Laura Pick (Wicked). It will be hosted by Olivier Award-winning composer Richard Thomas.

The series will begin on 12 June with No Limits composer Sam Thomas, with the other musicals postponed including Legends of Arahma, Gretel! and Dorian: A Rock Musical.

The series is produced and designed by Justin Williams with musical direction by Henry Brennan and video design by Ben Bull. More information will be available here.