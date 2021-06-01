Well-Behaved Women song cycle to be performed at Cadogan Hall

Broadway song cycle Well-Behaved Women will be presented at Cadogan Hall in London on 3 September.

Directed by Julie Atherton with musical direction from Ellie Verkerk, the show sees the lives of famous women throughout history brought to life on stage.

The songs, written by Carmel Dean, are billed as a "wonderful ode to the fierce famous females from history, with their stories of courage, strength and resilience memorialised through a range of musical styles from rock and jazz to country."

The cast features: Maisey Bawden, Anna-Jane Casey, Janie Dee, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Hiba Elchikhe, Kerry Ellis, Gabriela García, Cassidy Janson, Rachel John, Linda John-Pierre and Rachael Wooding.

They will perform songs as legendary figures such as Frida Kahlo, Maya Angelou, Harriet Tubmen, Virginia Woolf and more.

Producers Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson said: "We are thrilled to present the UK premiere of this exciting new song cycle celebrating some of the most wonderful women throughout history... Inspired by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, these stories of courage, strength and resilience are memorialised through music in the most special of ways."