Tickets for West End shows made available from £15 as part of London Theatre Week

London Theatre Week has returned!

In order to attract audiences to return to the West End, a variety of tickets are available at exclusive prices from £15, £25 and £35, all in a major initiative to support live theatre.

Participating in London Theatre Week are iconic shows such as The Lion King, and Les Misérables, alongside hit new productions, ranging from & Juliet, Anything Goes, Back to the Future to The Prince of Egypt.

Musicals including The Last Five Years, Bring It On and Come From Away sit alongside comedies such as Blithe Spirit, RSC's The Comedy of Errors or The Windsors: Endgame.