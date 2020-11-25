We Need A Little Christmas streamed musical concert announced

A new musical concert featuring an all-star cast will be streamed online from 20 December to 1 January.

Set to be recorded at the Actors' Church in Covent Garden, the piece is set to star Maureen Lipman, Courtney Act, Christine Allado, Simon Callow, David Bedella, Kevin Clifton, Brenda Edwards, Sheila Ferguson, Amy Hart, Dom Hartley-Harris, Sophie Isaacs, Cassidy Janson, Lydia Lucy, Lee Mead, Peter Polycarpou, Jodie Prenger, Sharon Rose, Sally Ann Triplett and The Vivienne, along with Brian Conley and the cast of A Christmas Carol – The Musical (which is set to run at the Dominion from next month) as well as the West End Gospel Choir.

Available from 20 December 2020 to 1 January 2021 via Stream.theatre, tickets will go on sale on today. They will cost £20 (as well as booking fee) for a single ticket, or £30 (as well as a booking fee) for a family ticket. A portion of each ticket sold will be going to Shelter and Crisis at Christmas.

The piece is directed and staged by Michael Strassen, with musical direction by George Carter and production design by Andrew Exeter. Paul Nicholas Dyke is associate director.

Producers Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media said: "We are so excited to continue our growth as a new company formed in 2020. We are delighted to have raised, to date, over £40,000 for multiple charities through our productions this year. This show not only allows us to raise money once again for two charities greatly in need of direct support, but also will allow us to create a show that gives us the opportunity to employ freelancers and to create what we hope will be a very magical event this festive season, both on stream.theatre and Broadway On Demand."