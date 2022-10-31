We go trick-or-treating West End stage doors – and you can win what we picked up!
We went knocking on stage doors and picked up some goodies!
It's Halloween and we thought we'd try something a bit cheeky!
We snuck up to West End stage doors and delivered the famous line – "trick or treat!" – and got a whole wad of merchandise as well as two tickets to The Woman in Black out of it!
Here's the fun part – we're going to be giving away ALL the merchandise and tickets in one big bumper competition – you can watch the video and sign up below!
@whatsonstage WEST END TRICK OR TREATING! We visit some West End theatres and you can have what we got along the way… #lesmiserables #westend #london #trickortreat ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song - PeriTune
Complete the form below:
