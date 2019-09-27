We Anchor in Hope at The Bunker Theatre: first look photos

The Bunker Theatre stage has been transformed by designer Zoe Hurwitz into a fully working pub for its latest production, We Anchor in Hope.

Anna Jordan's play was written between the Brexit vote and Trump's presidential victory, centring around the closing of local public house The Anchor. For the duration of the run, The Bunker will become a functioning pub with post-show events including pub quizzes, karaoke nights and music.

Loading...

Chris Sonnex's first production at The Bunker since being appointed as the theatre's artistic director in 2018 will feature Valentine Hanson, Alex Jarrett, Daniel Kendrick, David Killick and Alan Turkington. Lighting by Jess Bernberg, sound by Emily Legg, movement direction by Louise Kempton and assistant direction by Rosemary Maltezos.

Playwright Jordan comments: "This play is very special to me for various reasons. I started the interviews in July 2016. It was two months after my mother had died and I was very raw. Three months later we were performing the play in a pub in Pimlico – script in hand. I almost didn't do it, but I'm so glad I did. It saved me, in many ways. I'll never forget those few months and the kindness and light brought to me by many people. And the play – so much about memory and love and loss – is a tribute to my mum. I think she would have liked it. I bloody hope she would."

We Anchor in Hope plays until 19 October.