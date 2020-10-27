Watch The Wind in the Willows musical online now

Loading...

The Wind in the Willows musical has been placed on YouTube for 48 hours.

Based on the classic children's story by Kenneth Grahame, the musical has a book by Julian Fellowes, music and lyrics by Stiles and Drewe and direction by Rachel Kavanaugh. The piece follows the various characters of the book including Mr Toad, Ratty and Mole, as they follow Toad's insatiable need for speed.

In a temporary departure from their usual weekly programming, The Shows Must Go On! series will present an extra show this week with further shows then coming twice a week but via a different schedule. Further details are to be revealed.

The musical, which opened in June 2017, starred Rufus Hound as Toad, Simon Lipkin as Ratty, Craig Mather as Mole, Neil McDermott as Chief Weisel, Denise Welch as Mrs Otter and Gary Wilmot as Badger.

The show is part of The Shows Must Go On series running on YouTube – which presents shows on a weekly basis

Notably, The Wind in the Willows will be a mid-week matinee experience (with a family-friendly time) – running from 2.00pm GMT on 28 October for 48 hours via YouTube.