Watch the video for new musical babies

WhatsOnStage has a first look at the new musical babies, which is currently in development.

Billed as "McFly meets Sex Education", the show, which won the BYMT New Music Theatre Award 2021, has book by Martha Geelan with music and lyrics by Jack Godfrey. The musical supervisor is Joe Beighton (Six), with Sam Featherstone as music producer and Grimshaw Mink overseeing film production. It follows a group of school kids tasked with looking after a hyper-advanced robot baby.

The video for the production stars Luke Bayer, Courtney Bowman, Maddison Bulleyment, Miracle Chance, James Hameed, Hannah Lowther, Grace Mouat, Billy Nevers and Aitch Wylie.

Plans for a full stage run are to be revealed shortly, with additional numbers being released over the coming weeks.