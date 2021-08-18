Watch the Rent revival cast in action in new "Seasons of Love" trailer

A new trailer for the 2021 production of Rent at the Hope Mill has been released, with the cast singing "Seasons of Love".

With music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson, the musical follows a group of Bohemians trying to forge a life for themselves against the backdrop of the AIDs crisis.

Running to 19 September, Rent is directed by Luke Sheppard, with choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, set and costume designer by David Woodhead, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, projection design by George Reeve, musical direction by Chris Poon, assistant direction by Priya Patel Appleby and casting by Pearson Casting.

The show stars Luke Bayer (Mark), Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Benny), Tom Francis (Roger), Jocasta Almgill (Joanne), Dom Hartley-Harris (Collins), Millie O'Connell (Maureen), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Mimi), Alex Thomas-Smith (Angel) and Iona Fraser, Alison Driver, Joe Foster, Karl Lankester and Isaac Hesketh.

Watch the footage here: