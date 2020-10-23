WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Video

Watch The Phantom of the Opera UK actors and musicians perform medley of tunes

Performers from the show united

The Phantom of the Opera

A number of The Phantom of the Opera cast members and musicians came together to perform a special pandemic medley of tunes.

While the show is currently closed until the pandemic abates and renovations are complete, the company wanted to celebrate Andrew Lloyd Webber's songs in a seven-minute Phantom bonanza.

You can watch below:

Sign up for our newsletter for all the updates

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...