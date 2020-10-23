Watch The Phantom of the Opera UK actors and musicians perform medley of tunes
Performers from the show united
A number of The Phantom of the Opera cast members and musicians came together to perform a special pandemic medley of tunes.
While the show is currently closed until the pandemic abates and renovations are complete, the company wanted to celebrate Andrew Lloyd Webber's songs in a seven-minute Phantom bonanza.
You can watch below:
Some of the Phantom's finest actors and musicians across the UK have come together and recorded this phenomenal medley! Please join us in congratulating them on this incredible video and for reminding us why this show is so special. pic.twitter.com/DqcqIjMBN8— The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) October 22, 2020
