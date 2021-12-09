Watch the nominations for the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards here





Today Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical star Gabrielle Brooks and renowned playwright James Graham (currently represented at the Young Vic with Best of Enemies) announced the nominations for the 22nd annual WhatsOnStage Awards, the only major theatre prize-giving decided entirely by the theatregoers themselves.

The final voting stage is now open and set to close on 21 January 2022, ahead of the winners being revealed at the awards ceremony on 27 February 2022 at the Prince of Wales Theatre in the heart of London's West End.

You can watch the nominations announcement in full at the link below:



