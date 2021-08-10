Watch The Choir of Man perform "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)"

The cracking lads at The Choir of Man delivered a fantastically summery performance from "The Piña Colada Song" as their show continues its run at the London Wonderground in Earl's Court.

The show recently bagged four stars from WhatsOnStage, and continues to play until 5 September at the west London location.

Created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, the show follows a choir in a working men's pub.