Watch the cast of Marvellous celebrate the show's opening night
The show is running in the West End now
The stars and guests at new venue @sohoplace came together to mark the historic occasion.
The swish, in-the-round venue is the first new theatre to open in the West End in 50 years, and offers audiences a brand-new experience compared to standard proscenium auditoria.
The first production in the season is New Vic Theatre's Marvellous (which received a stellar review from WhatsOnStage in March) which is currently playing a six-week engagement.
Written by Neil Baldwin and Malcolm Clarke and directed by Theresa Heskins, the play explores Baldwin's inspirational and "marvellous" life. You can read our review here.
Watch our tour of the venue
