Watch Stephen Schwartz rehearse with The Prince of Egypt orchestra ahead of the West End run

WhatsOnStage has a listen to The Prince of Egypt. orchestra in action ahead of the UK premiere of the stage version of the musical.

The show has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik and is based on the DreamWorks Animation film of the same name.

The show is directed by Scott Schwartz and choreographed by Sean Cheesman with set designer Kevin Depinet, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Mike Billings, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Jon Driscoll and illusion designer Chris Fisher.

Orchestrations are from August Eriksmoen with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose and casting by Jim Arnold.

Casting for the show is yet to be announced. Thepiece begins in previews at the Dominion Theatre on 5 February 2020, with opening night on 25 February.

The musical features ten new songs by Schwartz as well as songs from the original film including "Deliver Us" and "All I Ever Wanted".

The Prince of Egypt previously ran at TheatreWorks in California, where it picked up the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award, and ran in Denmark last year. Based on the story of Moses in Egypt, the film originally starred Val Kilmer as Moses alongside Ralph Fiennes as Rameses.