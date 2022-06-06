Watch Sister Act's performance on the Britain's Got Talent grand finale

Weren't they fabulous? The cast of Sister Act took to the Britain's Got Talent stage for the grand finale.

The show features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. It is adapted from the iconic film of the same name – with tickets on sale below.

The cast is led by Beverley Knight (as Deloris Van Cartier), Jennifer Saunders (as Mother Superior), Keala Settle (as Sister Mary Patrick), Lizzie Bea (as Sister Mary Robert), Lesley Joseph (as Sister Mary Lazarus) and Clive Rowe (as Eddie Souther).

Sister Act is directed by Bill Buckhurst, with choreography by Alistair David, set design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

It runs from 19 July to 28 August at the Eventim Apollo before embarking on a new tour – watch the performance here:





Watch Bea perform "The Life I Never Led" here: