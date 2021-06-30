Watch Ryan Anderson sing "Corner of the Sky" from Pippin ahead of Charing Cross Theatre run

Have a first listen to Pippin ahead of its run at the Charing Cross Theatre.

Stephen Schwartz and Roger O Hirson's musical opens in previews on 30 June, with dates through to 14 August. The piece is directed by Steven Dexter in his third staging of the show.

Set in the ‘Summer of Love' of 1967, Pippin follows a young prince with extraordinary dreams and aspirations on his quest to find passion, fulfilment and meaning.

The production has choreography by Nick Winston, musical supervision by Michael Bradley, design by David Shields, musical direction by Chris Ma, lighting by Aaron J Dootson, sound by Keegan Curran and casting by Anne Vosser.

The eight-person version of Pippin will star Anderson alongside Ian Carlyle as the Leading Player, Alex James-Hatton as Lewis, Daniel Krikler as Charles, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Fastrada, Natalie McQueen as Catherine, Genevieve Nicole as Berthe and Jaydon Vijn as Theo.

It was originally directed by Bob Fosse and features songs including "Magic to Do" and "Corner of the Sky". Opening on Broadway in 1972, it transferred to the West End the following year.

Tickets for the in-the-round production are on sale now.

Watch the performance here: