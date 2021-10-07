Watch Ramin Karimloo sing number from Rumi: the Musical on the roof of the Corinthia Hotel

Listen to Ramin Karimloo sing "Shams' Departure" from upcoming new musical Rumi – with the performance filmed on the rooftop of the Corinthia Hotel!

The piece is inspired by the life of the acclaimed poet from which the show takes its name and his relationship with his mentor Shams Tabrizi, featuring lyrics from Rumi's poetry. It is based on a story by Evren Sharma.

Co-composed by Dana Al Fardan and Naaman and directed by Bronagh Lagan, the show has orchestrations and arrangements by Joe Davison, with vocal arrangements by Nikki Davison, choreography by Anjali Mehra, Middle Eastern musical supervision by Maias Aylamani.

Full casting and the full creative team will be announced soon, with the company set to star Ramin Karimloo (as Shams Tabrizi) and Naaman (Rumi), alongside Casey Al-Shaqsy (Kimya) and Soophia Foroughi (Kara), as well as an orchestra with at least 25 players.

Watch the video here:

The show runs on 23 and 24 November 2021 – tickets are on sale below.