Watch Rachel John sing "A Brand New Day" from The Wiz as part of The Theatre Channel

As part of the ongoing series The Theatre Channel, a company of performers came together to sing "A Brand New Day" from hit musical The Wiz.

West End performer Rachel John (Hamilton) leads the tune and is joined by the "Café Four" – Alyn Hawke, Emily Langham, Sadie-Jean Shirley and Alex Woodward as well as a group of dancers.

Watch the performance below:

The Theatre Channel is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café, with direction and choreography by Bill Deamer and musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran, videography by Ben Hewis and hair and makeup by Diana Hudson.

Originally opening on Broadway in 1975 and running for four years, The Wiz has music and lyric by Charlie Small, Timothy Graphenreed, Harold Wheeler, George Faison and Luther Vandross, with a book by William F Brown. It was adapted for the big screen in 1978 starring Diana Ross as Dorothy.