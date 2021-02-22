WhatsOnStage Logo
Watch Phillipa Soo "audition" for Hamilton in spoof video

The video was revealed earlier this month

Phillipa Soo "auditioning" for Hamilton

YouTube channel Turning the Tables has got a fun new video series online as it "auditions" hit performer Phillipa Soo for Hamilton.

Tearing apart the lyrics of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, the audition sees Soo change up some of the iconic lyrics to "Helpless" and "Burn" with some hilarious results.

Hamilton is available on Disney Plus now – you can sign up here. Disney Plus will be adding a raft of new content tomorrow as well!

You can watch the ten-minute skit below:

