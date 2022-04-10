Watch Olivier Awards numbers and interviews from Cabaret, Frozen, Back to the Future and more
The big night in theatre has happened
The Olivier Awards are official revealed!
We've covered the news in tons of detail, but you can have a little watch of the awards show itself below as well.
Cabaret picked up seven awards including Best Direction, Best Sound Design and Best Musical Revival, as well as all four musical categories (for Elliot Levey, Liza Sadovy, Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne).
