Watch "One Day More" from Les Misérables performed by the Welsh Musical Theatre Orchestra

A raft of musical stars joined the Welsh Musical Theatre Orchestra to sing a rendition of "One Day More" from Les Misérables.

The virtual cast is made up of John Owen-Jones, Gareth Gates, Caroline Sheen, Samantha Thomas, Kane Oliver Parry, Haydn Oakley, Rosemary Ashe and Fenton Grey. As well as a sellar line-up the performance also features an international ensemble of community singers. Find out more about the organisation here.

The performance has musical direction by Andrew Hopkins, video design by Olivia Zacharia and sound engineering by Tucker Bickell and Gareth Tucker.

Gates said: ""This is one of the reasons I'm a patron of WMTO – they create such high-level music and then involve the community and give people the opportunity to sing with a full orchestra."

BBC Radio Two listeners recently named the number "the Nation's Favourite Musical Number" in a poll.

Caroline Sheen, star of 9 to 5, The Musical said: "It was lovely to have a good sing for the first time in ages, and for it to be something so close to my heart and alongside the WMTO made it extra special."

The credits for the ensemble and orchestra are also available at the end of the video.