Watch 150 West End and Broadway performers sing "Make Them Hear You" from Ragtime to remember George Floyd

One hundred and fifty UK and US musical performers and a 38-piece orchestra came together to perform a special version of "Make Them Here You" from Ragtime.

Cavin Cornwall, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Emmanuel Kojo, James T Lane, Ako Mitchell, Cedric Neal, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Clarke Peters, Mykal Rand, Joe Aaron Reid, Clive Rowe, Ray Shell, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Layton Williams, Gary Wilmot all performed the song, which appears on the 1996 award-winning musical with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally.

The musical features the story of African-American Coalhouse Walker Jr, who is shot and killed by police unjustly. It is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by E L Doctorow.

The video is raising funds for the StopWatch campaign, which combats the racist and disproportionate use of stop and search since 2010. You can donate here.

Watch the performance:

Also appearing in the video are Hannah Abdool, Lola Adaja, Alexandra Afryea, Kelly Agbowu, Simbi Akande, Marc Akinfolarin, Kimani Arthur, Bonnie Baddoo, Rhea Bailey, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Bernadette Bangura, Ruby Barber-Street, Veleen Barrett, Koko Basigara, Maisey Bawden, Delycia Belgrave, Michaela Bennison, Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Kyle Birch, Ashh Blackwood, Nicole Botha, Daniel Bowerbank, O'Brian Broomfield, Wendy Mae Brown, Inez Budd, Kelsey Calladine-Smith, Christopher Cameron, Keziah Campbell-Golding, Ian Carlyle, Samara Casteallo, Hayley-Ria Christian, Jorell Coiffic-Kamall, Natasha Cottriall, Jordan Crouch, Joshua Da Costa, Lewis Davies, Ethan Davis, Joelle Dyson, Amber Sylvia Edwards, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Bessy Ewa, Marie Finlayson, Gary Forbes, Cartier Fraser, Tim Frater, Jordan Frazier, Chloe Gentles, Nesah Gonzales, Amanda Gordon, C Gerdod Harris, Gabriela Harris, Kiera Haynes, Claudillea Holloway, Severine Howell-Meri, Ashlee Irish, Martina Isibor, Waylon Jacobs, Danielle Jam, Amber James, Damien James, Ebony Jonelle, Amana Jones, Cameron Bernard Jones, Léon Maurice-Jones, Jessica Joslin, Lemuel Knights, Chipo Kureya, Cassandra Lee, Marina Lawrence-Mahrra, Becca Lee-Isaacs, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Brian James Leys, Melissa Lowe, David Mairs-McKenzie, Donald Craig Manuel, Jade Marvin, Sifiso Mazibuko, Samantha Mbolekwa, Nicholas McLean, Debra Michaels, Sasha Monique, Dominique Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Kody Mortimer, Keenan Munn-Francis, Gloria Obianyo, Annell Odartey, Harriett O'Grady, Funlola Olufunwa, Gloria Onitiri, Georgina Onuorah, Olivia Onyehara, Sean Parkins, Kirk Patterson, Paige Peddie, Earl R Perkins, Denise Pitter, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Lauran Rae, Sebastian Rasmussen, Anton Rice, Micha Richardson, Ejiro Richmond, Janice Rijssel, Nataylia Roni, Samuel Routley, Melissa Saint, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Esme Sears, Ellie Seaton, Jo Servi, Lejaun Sheppard, Kamilah Shorey, Lukin Simmonds, Olivia Sinclair, Bree Smith, Charlotte St Croix, Lucy St Louis, Durone Stokes, Mikel Sylvanus, Stephanie Tavernier, Nina Toussaint-White, Kayi Ushe,Masimba Ushe, Anna Van Ruiten, Grace Venus, Ellena Vincent, Rodney Vubya, Amelia Walker, Rebecca-Daisy Wellington, Laura White, Teddy Wills, Natalie Winsor, Sophie Maria Wojna, Kevin Yates and Tatianna Young.

ORCHESTRA

Violin 1: Grace Butler, Charlie Cole, Miffy Hirsch, Stephen Hussey, Martin Palmer, Jessie May Smart, Corey Wickens

Violin 2: Jemima Clark, Dylan Edge, Rebecca Fagersten, Rosie Judge, Thomas Leate, Alex Prentice, Lāsma Ribule. Viola: Katherine Guerrero, Bridget Mansfield, Katie Perrin, Victoria Stephenson

Cello: Gemma Connor, Dave Hornberger, Hannah Thomas

Double Bass: Will Henderson, Martin Ludenbach

Trumpets: Annette Brown, Tom Harrison

Trombones: Chris Ford, Elliot Pooley

Horns: Dewi Jones, Joe Ryan

Reeds: Olivia Fraser, Chris Hatton, Jack Reddick, Ruth Whybrow

Keys: Ben Ferguson Harp: Catrin Meek

Percussion: Tristan Butler, Ben Burton

Musical Direction / Vocal Arrangements by Jordan Li-Smith

Orchestrations by William David Brohn

Music Preparation by John Reddel and Luke Holman

Audio mixed by Andrew Johnson

Video edited by Nathan Amzi for The Umbrella Rooms

Produced by Danielle Tarento

Assisted by Mykal Rand