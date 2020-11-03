Watch Lucie Jones sing number from [title of show] online musical

You can have a first listen to the upcoming virtual production of Tony Award-nominated musical [title of show] here.

The one act-piece, which has music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and book by Hunter Bell, first ran off-Broadway in 2006 before heading to Broadway in 2008. It had its UK premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2013 and its London premiere at the Landor Theatre the same year. Lucie Jones sings "Way Back To Then" below.

Featuring a cast of Marc Elliott, Tyrone Huntley, Lucie Jones and Jenna Russell as well as Ben Ferguson, the show follows a group of creatives trying to write a new musical to a tight deadline.

The piece is directed by Josh Seymour with production by Lambert Jackson, and will be broadcast from 12 to 14 November at 7.30pm BST. Tickets are on sale now, with bookers being emailed a streaming link 30 minutes before showtime.

The virtual musical was filmed and edited at the London Coliseum, inside the venue's Chorus Rehearsal Room.

You can watch below: