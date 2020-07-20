Watch Laura Baldwin and Luke Bayer sing charity single inspired by Peter Pan story

A special charity single performed by two West End stars has been released on YouTube.

Titled "Not So Far Away", the song has been penned by 18-year-old musical theatre composer Constance Froment in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Inspired by J M Barrie's story of Peter Pan, the number follows Wendy as she decides to fly out of her window and join the boy that never ages. It is performed in isolation by two West End stars – Laura Baldwin (Waitress) and Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).

The hospital helps in both treating and researching the rarest, most complex and often life-threatening conditions affecting young people in the UK.

You can donate to Great Ormond Street Hospital here.

Watch the video below: