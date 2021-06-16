Watch Jodie Prenger in Tell Me On A Sunday sitzprobe ahead of new tour

Jodie Prenger visited the Shaftesbury Theatre last week to sing through Tell Me On A Sunday, as she prepares to embark on a new tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black's piece.

The production, which first played at the Watermill Theatre in 2016, opened on tour at the Malvern Festival Theatre on 15 June 2021, with subsequent visits to Shrewsbury Theatre, Chelmsford City Theatres, Canterbury Marlowe Theatre, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Birmingham Hippodrome, Sheffield Lyceum, Grimsby Auditorium, Edinburgh King's, Curve Leicester, The Lowry Salford and Bury St Edmonds Theatre, with further dates to be revealed.

Lloyd Webber and Black's solo piece follows a young English woman who moves to New York in the 1980s. Alongside Prenger, the show is directed by Paul Foster, with musical direction by Francis Goodhand and musical supervision by Catherine Jayes.

It is designed by David Woodhead with lighting design by Howard Hudson and sound design by Tom Marshall.

Watch the video here:

Tickets for the piece are on sale now.