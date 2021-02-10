Theatre flashbacks: Watch Jeremy Jordan sing "Losing My Mind" from Stephen Sondheim's Follies

We're missing theatre no end – the chance to sit in an auditorium, give side-eye to those people who forget to turn off their phones and make the snap decision about whether or not to give a standing ovation during the curtain call.

So we decided to look back at a great performance from years ago – Jeremy Jordan singing "Losing My Mind" from Follies. As part of his concert at 54 Below in 2013, Jordan sang the iconic Sondheim number – an incredible turn and then some.

