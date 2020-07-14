Watch Ian McKellen read a sonnet to Patrick Stewart for his birthday

Never has a more cockle-warming friendship existed than that between Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart, two stage greats who continue to wow on stages and screens across the world.

To mark Stewart's birthday yesterday, McKellen took over the actor's Twitter feed to deliver a special rendition of Sonnet 81. Stewart has been reading new sonnets daily throughout the pandemic to provide some Shakespeare cheer to those missing live shows.

McKellen has been very busy – he's in the process of rehearsing for a new production of Hamlet, where he takes on the principal role.

You can watch the performance below: