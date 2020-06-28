Watch the Hamilton original Broadway cast sing "Helpless" from isolation

Ahead of the DIsney Plus release of Hamilton, the cast of the hit musial united for a special acoustic performance alongside Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.

Featuring a rendition of "Helpless" led by Phillipa Soo, it is now less than a week before the musical lands on the streaming platform. Originally meant to be released in cinemas next year, the show will feature the original Broadway cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr, Daveed Diggs and more, and be available on Disney on 3 July. It will be released in the UK.

Another of Miranda's hit musicals, In the Heights, is to be released in cinemas next year. The stage production of Hamilton, about the creation of the USA and one of its founding fathers, has book, music and lyrics by Miranda. It is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G Lapointe.

The West End production continues to run at the Victoria Palace Theatre and won five WhatsOnStage Awards in 2019.